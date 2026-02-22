Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eric Dane’s GoFundMe under review with $500k raised on hold

Patrick Dempsey remembers first days on Grey's Anatomy set with Eric Dane
  • Actor Eric Dane, known for Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died on Thursday at the age of 53 following a battle with ALS.
  • A GoFundMe campaign was launched by "Friends of the Dane Family" to support his teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.
  • The fundraiser quickly surpassed $280,000, including a $27,000 donation from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, with its target raised to $500,000.
  • GoFundMe is currently reviewing the campaign, and the collected donations are being held by the company as part of its standard process.
  • A friend stated that Dane faced financial difficulties due to COVID and ALS, which impacted his ability to provide for his family.
