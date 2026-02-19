Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Gogglebox fan-favourite has been missing from show

Gogglebox airs emotional tribute straight after sex toy segment
  • Raza Siddiqui, a member of the Gogglebox family, has been absent from the current series of the Channel 4 programme.
  • His absence is due to a fall that resulted in him cracking several ribs.
  • The Siddiqui family confirmed on Instagram that Raza is recovering well from his injuries.
  • He is expected to return to the show and join his family on the sofa in a few weeks' time.
  • The Siddiquis are the only original cast members, having appeared on Gogglebox since its debut in 2013.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in