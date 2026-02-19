Why Gogglebox fan-favourite has been missing from show
- Raza Siddiqui, a member of the Gogglebox family, has been absent from the current series of the Channel 4 programme.
- His absence is due to a fall that resulted in him cracking several ribs.
- The Siddiqui family confirmed on Instagram that Raza is recovering well from his injuries.
- He is expected to return to the show and join his family on the sofa in a few weeks' time.
- The Siddiquis are the only original cast members, having appeared on Gogglebox since its debut in 2013.
