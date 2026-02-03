The 22-foot gold statue of Trump that will welcome world leaders to G20
- A 15-foot bronze statue of Trump, commissioned by cryptocurrency investors, is intended for display at Trump National Doral in Miami during the upcoming G20 summit.
- The statue, which will stand 22 feet on its pedestal and be covered in gold leaf, was sculpted by Alan Cottrill, who was reportedly asked to make the subject appear younger.
- Cottrill is currently withholding the completed statue at his Ohio foundry due to an alleged dispute over an unpaid balance of $90,000 from the $150,000 commission.
- The sculptor claims the crypto investors unlawfully used an image of his work to market their memecoin, $PATRIOT, which has since significantly decreased in value.
- While the White House denies involvement in the crypto project, the Trump administration selected the Trump-owned resort as the G20 venue, stating it would host the meeting “at cost.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks