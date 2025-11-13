Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

The Golden Bachelor fans all say same thing after finale

Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Makes 1st Appearance With Winner Peg at ‘After the Final Rose’
  • Mel Owens, star of The Golden Bachelor, faced viewer outrage after his perceived aversion to commitment with Cindy Cullers.
  • During the finale, Owens was torn between Cindy Cullers, 60, and Peg Munsen, 62, ultimately proposing to Munsen.
  • He broke up with Cullers after admitting he wasn't ready to get engaged, preferring to date for two more years.
  • Fans criticised Owens for signing up for a show about commitment when he expressed reluctance, despite his eventual proposal.
  • Owens had previously made controversial age-related remarks on a podcast, stating he would cut women over 60 and mentioning “artificial hips and wigs”.
In full

