Golden Globes guests wear anti-ICE pins in tribute to Renee Good
- Celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, wore anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes to honour Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.
- The black-and-white pins, displaying slogans such as “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT,” brought a political dimension to the awards ceremony.
- Good's death, along with a separate shooting in Portland by Border Patrol agents, has led to protests across the United States, and an FBI investigation into Good's killing is ongoing.
- The pin campaign was initiated by organisers Nelini Stamp and Jess Morales Rocketto, who aim to leverage high-profile cultural events to raise awareness of social issues.
- The organisers have pledged to continue the campaign throughout awards season to ensure public awareness of individuals killed by ICE agents.