Golden Globes 2026: All the major winners from Adolescence to One Battle After Another
- Hamnet and One Battle After Another were awarded the Golden Globes for Best Picture – Drama and Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, respectively.
- Paul Thomas Anderson secured the Golden Globe for Best Director and Best Screenplay for One Battle After Another.
- Jessie Buckley and Wagner Moura won Best Actress and Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for their roles in Hamnet and The Secret Agent.
- The Pitt and The Studio were named Best Drama Series and Best TV Comedy, with Noah Wyle and Rhea Seehorn winning Best Actor and Actress in a TV Drama for Pluribus.
- Meanwhile, Netflix drama Adolescence continued its domination of awards season, winning four awards overall, including Owen Cooper for best actor in a TV mini-series.
- Other significant winners included Teyana Taylor for Best Supporting Actress, Stellan Skarsgard for Best Supporting Actor, and Ricky Gervais for Best Stand-up Comedy.