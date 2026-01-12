Stephen Graham shocked by what Snoop Dogg called him at Golden Globes
- Stephen Graham was awarded Best Actor in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes on Sunday, 11 January.
- The Liverpudlian actor received the accolade for his performance as Eddie Miller in the Netflix series Adolescence.
- Graham expressed his immense excitement about meeting rapper Snoop Dogg at the event.
- Snoop Dogg shook Graham's hand and reportedly told him, 'you a motherf***in' gangsta'.
- Graham ended his story by telling the crowd, “My life is complete.”