Stephen Graham shocked by what Snoop Dogg called him at Golden Globes

Adolescence star Stephen Graham reveals what Snoop Dogg said to him at the Golden Globes
  • Stephen Graham was awarded Best Actor in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes on Sunday, 11 January.
  • The Liverpudlian actor received the accolade for his performance as Eddie Miller in the Netflix series Adolescence.
  • Graham expressed his immense excitement about meeting rapper Snoop Dogg at the event.
  • Snoop Dogg shook Graham's hand and reportedly told him, 'you a motherf***in' gangsta'.
  • Graham ended his story by telling the crowd, “My life is complete.”
