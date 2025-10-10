Studio launches Oscar campaign for dog in Best Actor category
- An independent film studio, IFC, has launched an Oscar campaign for Indy, the canine star of their new horror film, Good Boy.
- The campaign aims to secure a Best Actor nomination for Indy, despite current Academy rules only permitting human performers.
- IFC published a humorous open letter, written from Indy's perspective, in Variety, urging the Academy to change its rules regarding animal actors.
- The letter highlights the lack of Oscar recognition for notable animal performers in past films, such as the pig in Babe and Keiko the Orca in Free Willy.
- The campaign follows the film's viral trailer and poster, which garnered over 100 million views, and its strong box office performance, earning more than $2.3m domestically.