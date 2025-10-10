Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Studio launches Oscar campaign for dog in Best Actor category

New horror film shot from the perspective of a dog
  • An independent film studio, IFC, has launched an Oscar campaign for Indy, the canine star of their new horror film, Good Boy.
  • The campaign aims to secure a Best Actor nomination for Indy, despite current Academy rules only permitting human performers.
  • IFC published a humorous open letter, written from Indy's perspective, in Variety, urging the Academy to change its rules regarding animal actors.
  • The letter highlights the lack of Oscar recognition for notable animal performers in past films, such as the pig in Babe and Keiko the Orca in Free Willy.
  • The campaign follows the film's viral trailer and poster, which garnered over 100 million views, and its strong box office performance, earning more than $2.3m domestically.
