Gordon Ramsay and Charli XCX trade insults on Graham Norton Show

Charli XCX shuts down Gordon Ramsay on Graham Norton Show
  • Chef Gordon Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show with singer Charli XCX.
  • Ramsay commented that Charli XCX's album 'Brat' had given his daughters “attitude in abundance” and “loud volume”.
  • Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, retorted that Ramsay's daughters could have inherited those traits from him, which Ramsay conceded.
  • Her album 'Brat' was a global success, spawning the 'Brat Summer' cultural movement and earning multiple Grammy and Brit awards.
  • Meanwhile, Ramsay is promoting his new Netflix documentary, 'Being Gordon Ramsay', which has received lukewarm reviews for being more of an advertisement than a career retrospective.
