Gordon Ramsay says wife Tana thought he was ‘arrogant’

Gordon Ramsay becomes emotional as he gives daughter Holly away in sweet video
  • Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed he met his now-wife Tana in the early Nineties when she was dating a friend of his.
  • Ramsay instantly found Tana attractive, comparing her to a young Julia Roberts, despite her being in a relationship.
  • Tana initially found Ramsay “arrogant” and “irritating”, confirming she “didn't like him” at first.
  • After about a month, both became single, and Ramsay admitted he felt Tana was “out of his league”.
  • Ramsay ultimately 'won her over' with his culinary skills, leading to their marriage in 1996, as detailed in the new Netflix documentary Being Gordon Ramsay.
