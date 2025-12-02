First big film awards ceremony of the season crowns winners
- Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another was crowned Best Feature Film at the 35th annual Gotham Awards in Manhattan.
- Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi secured three awards for his film It Was Just an Accident, including Best Director and Best International Film.
- Panahi's triple triumph was overshadowed by news earlier on Monday that he had been sentenced to a year in prison and a two-year travel ban.
- The Gothams, known for championing independent films, recently removed their budget cap for eligible films, with One Battle After Another now tipped for an Oscar.
- Other notable winners included Sopé Dìrísù for Best Lead Performance and Wunmi Mosaku for Best Supporting Performance.