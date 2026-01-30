What time is the 2026 Grammys and how to watch
- The annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, 1 February, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, commencing at 8pm ET (1am GMT).
- Trevor Noah is set to host the prestigious ceremony for the sixth and final time.
- Kendrick Lamar leads this year's nominations with nine nods, including for Record, Song, and Album of the Year.
- Performers include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyler, the Creator, with a special segment dedicated to Best New Artist nominees.
- Viewers in the US can watch the main show live on CBS, while the premiere ceremony and red carpet coverage will be available via online streams.
