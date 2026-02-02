Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Grammys 2026: Who were the big winners at this year’s awards?

Bad Bunny won three awards on Sunday night
Bad Bunny won three awards on Sunday night (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
  • Bad Bunny secured the coveted Album of the Year award for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” at the 2026 Grammy Awards, also taking home two other trophies.
  • Trevor Noah returned to host music's biggest night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which featured performances from artists including Justin Bieber and Tyler the Creator.
  • Kendrick Lamar with SZA won Record of the Year for “Luther”, while Billie Eilish's “Wildflower” was named Song of the Year, and Olivia Dean received the Best New Artist award.
  • The ceremony included a poignant tribute honouring music icons such as Ozzy Osbourne, Roberta Flack, and D’Angelo.
  • Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between 31 August 2024 and 30 August 2025 were eligible for the 2026 nominations.
