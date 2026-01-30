Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to expect at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Beyonce makes history with Best Country Album win in 2025 Grammys
  • The Independent offers predictions for the 'Big Four' categories at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards, with Olivia Dean, Chappell Roan and Bad Bunny all in strong contention.
  • British artist Olivia Dean is tipped to win Best New Artist, praised for her successful second album and timeless yet relevant music.
  • Chappell Roan's 'The Subway' is predicted to take home Record of the Year, recognised for its superb production and poignant storytelling.
  • Despite Chappell Roan's 'The Subway' being a strong contender, Rosé and Bruno Mars' commercially successful 'APT' is expected to win Song of the Year.
  • Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos is forecast to win Album of the Year, celebrated as an intelligent, complex, and genre-blending masterpiece.
In full

