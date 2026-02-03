Grammys 2026: Ricky Gervais hits out at celebrities for political speeches
- Ricky Gervais has once again criticised celebrities for making political speeches at major awards shows.
- His comments followed the Grammy Awards, where winners like Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish spoke out against the US president's immigration crackdown.
- Gervais posted a snippet of his 2020 Golden Globes monologue on X, advising celebrities not to use their acceptance speeches as political platforms.
- Several artists at the Grammys, including Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Justin Bieber, wore “ICE Out” pins to protest immigration policies.
- Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish delivered strong statements during their acceptance speeches, with Bad Bunny emphasising humanity and love, and Eilish declaring “no one is illegal on stolen land” and “F*** ICE”.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks