Great British Bake Off confirms huge change for Channel 4 show

  • The Great British Bake Off is set to introduce an innovative audience choice week in its upcoming series.
  • Viewers will have the opportunity to directly influence the baking challenges by submitting their ideas.
  • Contestants will prepare bakes suggested by fans, which will then be assessed by judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.
  • Fans can submit their ideas via channel4.com/takepart, with a deadline of 18 January.
  • Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith expressed excitement about sharing the reins and seeing viewers' ideas come to life in the tent.
