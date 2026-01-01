Great British Bake Off confirms huge change for Channel 4 show
- The Great British Bake Off is set to introduce an innovative audience choice week in its upcoming series.
- Viewers will have the opportunity to directly influence the baking challenges by submitting their ideas.
- Contestants will prepare bakes suggested by fans, which will then be assessed by judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.
- Fans can submit their ideas via channel4.com/takepart, with a deadline of 18 January.
- Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith expressed excitement about sharing the reins and seeing viewers' ideas come to life in the tent.