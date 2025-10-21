Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Software engineer leaves Great British Bake Off following dessert week

  • Software engineer Iain Ross became the eighth contestant to be eliminated from The Great British Bake Off.
  • Ross departed during the quarter-final, themed Dessert Week, after failing to impress the judges.
  • Bakers were tasked with creating a Basque-style cheesecake, a gluten-free sponge, and a complex free-standing trifle.
  • Medical student Jasmine Mitchell was crowned Star Baker during the same episode.
  • Ross expressed surprise at reaching the quarter-finals and stated the show reignited his passion for baking, citing his 'Bingate 2.0' showstopper as a favourite moment.
