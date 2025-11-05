Great British Bake Off judge makes bold statement about 2025 winner
- Jasmine Mitchell, a 23-year-old medical student from Edinburgh, was crowned the winner of the 2025 Great British Bake Off series.
- Mitchell secured her victory in season 16 by creating the largest cake in Bake Off history, a 1.2-metre showstopper.
- Judge Paul Hollywood declared Mitchell the best winner the show has had in a long time.
- During her time on the show, Mitchell received two coveted Hollywood handshakes and became only the second contestant to achieve five Star Baker wins.
- Mitchell, who has alopecia, expressed pride in representing Scotland and credited her friends, family, and fellow finalists for their support throughout the competition.