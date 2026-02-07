Billie Joe Armstrong shares ICE appeal ahead of Green Day’s Super Bowl show
- Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to resign, warning they would be abandoned by the Trump administration.
- Armstrong made these remarks at a San Francisco show marking the start of Super Bowl weekend, where Green Day is scheduled to open Super Bowl LX.
- During the performance, Armstrong also altered lyrics to reference the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
- Donald Trump stated he would not attend the Super Bowl and expressed his dislike for both Green Day and headline act Bad Bunny.
- Concerns about ICE deployment at the Super Bowl were dismissed by NFL security, who confirmed no immigration enforcement operations are planned for the event.
