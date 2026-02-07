Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Billie Joe Armstrong shares ICE appeal ahead of Green Day’s Super Bowl show

Why Trump was told to stay away from Super Bowl
  • Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to resign, warning they would be abandoned by the Trump administration.
  • Armstrong made these remarks at a San Francisco show marking the start of Super Bowl weekend, where Green Day is scheduled to open Super Bowl LX.
  • During the performance, Armstrong also altered lyrics to reference the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
  • Donald Trump stated he would not attend the Super Bowl and expressed his dislike for both Green Day and headline act Bad Bunny.
  • Concerns about ICE deployment at the Super Bowl were dismissed by NFL security, who confirmed no immigration enforcement operations are planned for the event.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in