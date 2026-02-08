Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What time is Green Day’s Super Bowl show and how to watch

Why Trump is angry about Green Day playing at the Super Bowl
  • Green Day is set to kick off the Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
  • The band, consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, will help usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field.
  • The performance is expected to include the US rock band’s biggest hits including American Idiot, Basket Case, Holiday and Wake Me Up When September Ends.
  • The ceremony will be broadcast live at 3pm Pacific (11pm GMT) on 8 February on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo; the performance will be shown during international coverage.
  • Ahead of the performance, Donald Trump stated he would not attend the Super Bowl and expressed his dislike for both Green Day and headline act Bad Bunny.
In full

