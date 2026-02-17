Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gregg Wallace finds surprise success on video request platform

Gregg Wallace reflects on BBC sacking that ‘changed his life forever’
  • Gregg Wallace, the axed MasterChef presenter, was the "most requested" celebrity on the personalised video platform Cameo for Valentine's Day 2026.
  • He topped Cameo's Top 100 Leaderboard with 101 points, offering personalised video messages for £36.80, often delivered within 60 minutes.
  • Wallace was removed from MasterChef in November 2024 after an investigation upheld 45 out of 83 complaints against him, including inappropriate sexual language and humour.
  • The BBC issued an apology for Wallace's behaviour, admitting that opportunities to address his conduct were missed.
  • His co-host, John Torode, was also sacked shortly after due to an allegation of racist language, which was substantiated in the report.
