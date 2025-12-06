Former MasterChef contestant condemns Gregg Wallace for comments on his scandal
- Penny Lancaster criticised Gregg Wallace's unbelievable comment regarding allegations against him, following a MasterChef scandal.
- An investigation substantiated 45 of 83 allegations against Wallace, including unwelcome physical contact and inappropriate behaviour towards female staff.
- Lancaster recounted feeling humiliated by Wallace during Celebrity MasterChef in 2021, an incident her husband Rod Stewart publicly condemned.
- Both MasterChef's production company, Banijay UK, and the BBC apologised, admitting failures in addressing Wallace's conduct and stating his return to the show was untenable
- Wallace had initially dismissed the allegations as coming from middle-class women of a certain age but later apologised, denying the claims but expressing sorrow for any distress caused.