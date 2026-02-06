Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Julia Donaldson announces highly anticipated third Gruffalo book

The Gruffalo's Child appears on her own 50p in celebration of story’s 20th anniversary
  • Julia Donaldson has announced a new book in the beloved Gruffalo series, titled Gruffalo Granny.
  • The announcement more than 20 years after the previous book, The Gruffalo’s Child, was published.
  • Donaldson revealed the title during an interview on Radio 4’s Today programme, describing it as a "big moment".
  • The author stated she had intended to write a follow-up since the second book but had been occupied with other projects.
  • The original Gruffalo book, which launched the popular children's series, was first published in 1999.
