GTA 6 fans left frustrated as highly anticipated game is delayed again
- The release date for Grand Theft Auto VI has been postponed, with the highly anticipated game now scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026.
- Rockstar, the game's developer, and its parent company Take-Two Interactive stated the delay is necessary to ensure the game meets the high level of polish players expect.
- The official trailer for GTA VI was released in December 2023 after an online leak, generating over 93 million views within its first 24 hours.
- Fans reacted positively to the trailer, praising the graphics and the apparent introduction of a female protagonist, Lucia, alongside a male character named Jason.
- The game will be set in an expanded version of Vice City and is expected to be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.