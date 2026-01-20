Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Terminally ill GTA 6 fan gets dying wish to play the game early

Five details you may have missed in GTA 6 trailer
  • A terminally ill fan of the Grand Theft Auto series has reportedly been granted early access to GTA 6, 10 months ahead of its official release date.
  • The early access was secured after Ubisoft developer Anthony Armstrong, a family member, made a public plea on LinkedIn for his relative to play the game before he died.
  • Mr Armstrong's original post, which has since been deleted, highlighted that his family member might not live long enough to see the game's launch.
  • An update to the post confirmed that 'great news' had been received, indicating Rockstar Games had granted the request.
  • This is not the first time Rockstar Games has provided early access to a terminally ill fan, with a similar case occurring in 2018 for Red Dead Redemption 2.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in