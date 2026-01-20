Terminally ill GTA 6 fan gets dying wish to play the game early
- A terminally ill fan of the Grand Theft Auto series has reportedly been granted early access to GTA 6, 10 months ahead of its official release date.
- The early access was secured after Ubisoft developer Anthony Armstrong, a family member, made a public plea on LinkedIn for his relative to play the game before he died.
- Mr Armstrong's original post, which has since been deleted, highlighted that his family member might not live long enough to see the game's launch.
- An update to the post confirmed that 'great news' had been received, indicating Rockstar Games had granted the request.
- This is not the first time Rockstar Games has provided early access to a terminally ill fan, with a similar case occurring in 2018 for Red Dead Redemption 2.