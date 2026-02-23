GTA 6 price ‘leaked’ as speculation mounts about cost of eagerly awaited game
- A digital listing from third-party retailer Loaded (formerly CDKeys) has 'leaked' potential prices for Grand Theft Auto 6.
- The listings show an Xbox Series X/S version at £89.99 and a PC version at £60.99.
- These prices are widely believed to be placeholders, as Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed pricing.
- Rockstar has only confirmed the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no PS5 listing on Loaded and the PC version unconfirmed.
- Despite the leak, the official price for Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unconfirmed, though speculation suggests it could reach up to £100.
