Gwyneth Paltrow says she was fired from movie during tumultuous press era
- Gwyneth Paltrow claimed she was dismissed from an acting role due to the intense media attention surrounding her 2014 divorce from Chris Martin.
- Speaking on Amy Poehler's podcast, Paltrow, 53, suggested the film's distributor found the headlines made her “too hot to touch.”
- Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Martin, 48, famously announced their separation after nearly 11 years of marriage as a 'conscious uncoupling'.
- She acknowledged the significant public backlash to the term at the time but later expressed pride in its positive cultural impact on how people view divorce.
- Despite the career setback, Paltrow and Martin finalised their divorce in 2016 and continue to co-parent their two children, Apple and Moses.