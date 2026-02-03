Halle Berry says her career still struggled after landmark Oscar win
- Halle Berry reflected on her historic 2002 Best Actress Oscar win for Monster's Ball, where she became the first and remains the only Black woman to triumph in the category.
- She stated that the win "didn’t necessarily change the course of my career", contrary to her expectation of receiving more scripts.
- Berry highlighted the industry prejudice she faced, with directors concerned that casting a Black woman would make a film a "Black movie" that wouldn't sell internationally.
- She shared similar advice with Cynthia Erivo, suggesting an Oscar win might not fundamentally alter her career trajectory, and noted Lupita Nyong’o's comparable experience of being offered more stereotypical roles after her 2014 win.
- Berry is currently promoting her new film Crime 101, explaining that she relates deeply to its themes of fighting to be seen and heard.
