Hanif Kureishi reveals new goal after breaking neck in fall

Listen: Hanif Kureishi speaks about life in a wheelchair after paralyzing fall
  • Hanif Kureishi has opened up on life in a wheelchair, three years after breaking his neck in a fall.
  • The author revealed his new ambition is to be able to walk to his local Gail's bakery.
  • He aims to leave his chair and “leg it up to the coffee shop” to eat a cheesy twizzle stick.
  • Kureishi said it would be considered a “great walk to freedom” and compared it to Nelson Mandela “walking to freedom”.
  • These comments were made during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday.
