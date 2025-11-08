Hanif Kureishi reveals new goal after breaking neck in fall
- Hanif Kureishi has opened up on life in a wheelchair, three years after breaking his neck in a fall.
- The author revealed his new ambition is to be able to walk to his local Gail's bakery.
- He aims to leave his chair and “leg it up to the coffee shop” to eat a cheesy twizzle stick.
- Kureishi said it would be considered a “great walk to freedom” and compared it to Nelson Mandela “walking to freedom”.
- These comments were made during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday.