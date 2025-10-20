Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eight unseen Harper Lee stories to be posthumously published

File video: Harper Lee dies aged 89 in 2016
  • Eight previously undiscovered short stories and non-fiction essays by Harper Lee, the author of To Kill a Mockingbird, were found in her New York apartment after her death.
  • These works are being published in a new collection titled The Land of Sweet Forever which is scheduled for release on 21 October.
  • Lee's family, including her nephew Ed Lee Conner, described the stories as showcasing "a brilliant writer in the making".
  • Her niece, Molly Lee, said the collection reveals the evolution of Lee's writing craft.
  • The family said that Lee had attempted to publish the stories during her lifetime but was unsuccessful.
