Harry Hill reveals whether he would ever revive TV Burp
- Comedian Harry Hill has criticised the BBC and ITV, stating they no longer "develop anything new or risky".
- Hill believes his successful show, Harry Hill's TV Burp, which ran for 11 years, would be swiftly cancelled if it were made today.
- He explained that TV Burp took two or three series to get right and survived because "no one was keeping an eye on us".
- Hill suggested that broadcasters' focus on commercial success leads to "bland" programming, particularly on Saturday nights, with an abundance of celebrity quiz shows.
- Despite its past success and multiple awards, Hill has stated he would not front a revival of TV Burp but would like to see someone else take on a similar show.