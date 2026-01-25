Harry and Meghan Markle hit the red carpet at Sundance Film Festival
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at two Sundance Film Festival events in Utah this weekend to promote their new documentary, Cookie Queen.
- The couple are credited as executive producers on the film through their company, Archewell Productions.
- Cookie Queen is a coming-of-age story that follows four Girl Scouts during their annual cookie-selling season.
- Meghan, a former Girl Scout whose mother was her troop leader, was asked which cookie is her favorite, to which she replied: “I’m a Thin Mints. It’s such a classic.”
- The appearance at Sundance follows Harry's recent testimony at London's High Court concerning alleged unlawful information gathering by The Daily Mail.