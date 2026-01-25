Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan Markle hit the red carpet at Sundance Film Festival

Meghan shares sweet videos of Archie and Lilibet in glimpse into family life
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at two Sundance Film Festival events in Utah this weekend to promote their new documentary, Cookie Queen.
  • The couple are credited as executive producers on the film through their company, Archewell Productions.
  • Cookie Queen is a coming-of-age story that follows four Girl Scouts during their annual cookie-selling season.
  • Meghan, a former Girl Scout whose mother was her troop leader, was asked which cookie is her favorite, to which she replied: “I’m a Thin Mints. It’s such a classic.”
  • The appearance at Sundance follows Harry's recent testimony at London's High Court concerning alleged unlawful information gathering by The Daily Mail.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in