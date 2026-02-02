Harry Potter star says JK Rowling’s trans views are ‘ironic’
- John Lithgow, cast as Albus Dumbledore in the new HBO Harry Potter series, has described JK Rowling’s transgender rights views as “ironic and inexplicable”.
- The 80-year-old actor expressed his upset at criticism for taking the role, revealing he considered stepping down after a friend with a trans daughter sent him an article urging him to walk away.
- Lithgow stated that Rowling is “not really involved in this production at all” and highlighted that the Harry Potter stories are about “kindness versus cruelty” and “acceptance”.
- Other cast members, including Nick Frost and Paapa Essiedu, have also voiced opinions differing from Rowling's, with Essiedu signing a letter calling for industry action on trans rights.
- Rowling responded to reports about Essiedu's involvement, stating she does not have the power to sack actors and would not do so for holding legally protected beliefs.
