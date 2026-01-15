Harry Styles confirms release date of fourth album
- Harry Styles has announced his new album, ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’, is set to be released on 6 March.
- The album will feature 12 tracks and was executive-produced by Kid Harpoon, known for his work on Styles’s previous Grammy-winning album, Harry’s House.
- The announcement follows widespread speculation, fuelled by mysterious billboards displaying the message “We belong together” in cities worldwide.
- Fans can pre-order limited edition vinyls, CDs, exclusive merchandise, and box sets via the singer’s official website.
- Styles’s musical comeback follows his appearances in two films in 2022 and comes amidst suggestions of potential residencies at Madison Square Garden and Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, as well as headlining Glastonbury in 2027.