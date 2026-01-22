Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Harry Styles announces tour dates and huge NYC residency

Harry Styles drops new music teaser in cryptic voice note
  • Harry Styles has announced a new world tour, "Together Together", following the release of his upcoming album.
  • His new album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally", is scheduled for release on 6 March.
  • A new single, "Aperture", from the album is also being released tonight.
  • The tour, a seven-city residency, will commence in May, with initial stops including Amsterdam and London, where Shania Twain will be a special guest.
  • Styles will perform 30 shows at Madison Square Garden from late August to October, with further dates in Sáo Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in