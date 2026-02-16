Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Styles to curate major London festival

Harry Styles will curate the 2026 Meltdown festival at the Southbank Centre
Harry Styles will curate the 2026 Meltdown festival at the Southbank Centre (PA Wire)
  • Harry Styles has been announced as the curator for the 2026 Meltdown festival at London's Southbank Centre.
  • The festival, scheduled from Thursday 11 June to Sunday 21 June, will be a landmark event as part of the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year.
  • Styles, 32, follows a prestigious line of past curators including David Bowie, Yoko Ono, and Patti Smith.
  • The Grammy-winning artist stated his goal is to share the music and art he loves and to celebrate the venue's rich history.
  • This announcement comes ahead of the release of his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, and a new global tour.
