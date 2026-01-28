Why Harry Styles ticket prices are so expensive
- UK pop star Harry Styles is facing fan backlash over the high ticket prices for his upcoming stadium tour, which includes numerous dates at Wembley Stadium and Madison Square Garden.
- Ticket prices in the UK range from £44.10 to £725.45 for VIP packages, while US VIP packages can cost up to $1,667, leading to widespread fan anger on social media.
- The high costs are attributed to the increasing expenses of staging large-scale stadium tours, including venue hire, staff, energy, production, and artist/promoter splits, a trend also seen with other major artists.
- Despite the controversy, demand for the tour remains exceptionally high, with Ticketmaster reporting record presale registrations for Styles in the New York market.
- Styles is donating £1 from every UK stadium show ticket sold to support grassroots music venues across the country.