How to get tickets for Harry Styles’ worldwide tour today
- Harry Styles is preparing to embark on a global 'Together, Together' tour starting in May to support the release of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
- The tour includes multi-day residencies across seven cities worldwide, such as Amsterdam, London, New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.
- The general sale for Amsterdam, London, and New York tour tickets will begin today, 30 January 2026.
- Tickets for all dates will be available to buy on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
- Special guests confirmed for select dates include Shania Twain, who will join Styles for his London concerts.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks