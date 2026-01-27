Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How to get tickets for Harry Styles’ worldwide tour after album release

Harry Styles' fans notice star's different accent as he makes musical comeback
  • Harry Styles is preparing to embark on a global 'Together, Together' tour starting in May to support the release of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
  • The tour includes multi-day residencies across seven cities worldwide, such as Amsterdam, London, New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.
  • General sale for tickets begins on 28 January for São Paulo, with Amsterdam, London, and New York tickets available from 30 January.
  • A ticket presale also goes live on 26 January exclusively for American Express Card Members, with tickets for all dates available to buy on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
  • Special guests confirmed for select dates include Shania Twain, who will join Styles for his London concerts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in