Harry Styles video fuels fan speculation about 2026 tour

Harry Styles sends fans into a frenzy with cryptic surprise video and message three years after last album and tour
  • Harry Styles has posted his first YouTube video in two years.
  • The eight-minute-long video, titled “Forever, Forever,” delighted fans with its cryptic nature.
  • The clip featured footage from Styles' final “Love on Tour” performance in Reggio Emilia, Italy, which took place in 2023.
  • The video concluded with the text “We Belong Together,” prompting fan speculation about a potential 2026 tour.
  • Styles, 31, has maintained a relatively low social media profile since concluding his 2023 tour.
