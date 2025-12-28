Harry Styles video fuels fan speculation about 2026 tour
- Harry Styles has posted his first YouTube video in two years.
- The eight-minute-long video, titled “Forever, Forever,” delighted fans with its cryptic nature.
- The clip featured footage from Styles' final “Love on Tour” performance in Reggio Emilia, Italy, which took place in 2023.
- The video concluded with the text “We Belong Together,” prompting fan speculation about a potential 2026 tour.
- Styles, 31, has maintained a relatively low social media profile since concluding his 2023 tour.