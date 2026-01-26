When and where to get tickets for Harry Styles’ global tour
- Harry Styles is preparing to embark on a global 'Together, Together' tour starting in May to support the release of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
- The tour includes multi-day residencies across seven cities worldwide, such as Amsterdam, London, New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.
- General sale for tickets begins on 28 January for São Paulo, with Amsterdam, London, and New York tickets available from 30 January.
- A ticket presale also goes live on 26 January exclusively for American Express Card Members, with tickets for all dates available to buy on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
- Special guests confirmed for select dates include Shania Twain, who will join Styles for his London concerts.