Harry Styles drops another clue he’s releasing new music in fan message

  • Harry Styles appears to be preparing to release his first new album in almost four years, following his Grammy-winning Harry's House in 2022.
  • Billboards featuring the phrase 'We Belong Together' have appeared in major cities including Manchester, New York City, Palermo, and São Paulo, fuelling speculation.
  • A recent YouTube video titled 'Forever, Forever', posted last month, concludes with the same phrase and an image of a sold-out stadium.
  • A website, webelongtogether.co, with matching branding, has also emerged, further suggesting an imminent album and tour.
  • In his latest hint, the singer has sent fans in a WhatsApp group called “HSHQ” — Harry Styles Headquarters — a voice note in which he sings the same three words.
In full

