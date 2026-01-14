Helena Bonham Carter shares reaction to twist in Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
- Helena Bonham Carter has teased a significant twist in Netflix's upcoming murder mystery series, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials.
- Bonham Carter, 59, portrays Lady Caterham, a gender-swapped character from the 1929 novel, alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent and Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle.
- The series centres on a country house party where a practical joke goes wrong, leading Bundle to investigate a mystery that alters her life's trajectory.
- Bonham Carter commented on the twist, stating she 'didn't see it coming' and that it offers a 'much greater understanding of humanity'.
- Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is scheduled for release on Netflix from 15 January.