Helena Bonham Carter on why she never married Tim Burton

Helena Bonham Carter shares real reason she never married Tim Burton
  • Helena Bonham Carter has revealed why she never married her long-term partner, Tim Burton.
  • The actor and director met in 2000, collaborated on eight films, and had two children together, Billy Raymond and Nell.
  • They separated in 2014 after 14 years as a couple.
  • Speaking on the Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud podcast, Bonham Carter stated she "can't make that promise" of marriage.
  • She also mentioned that she doesn't consider marriage a "healthy" commitment and her ADHD would make organising a wedding excessively obsessive.
