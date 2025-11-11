Former Disney star confirms one-off concert in London
- Hilary Duff is scheduled to play her first live shows in over a decade, starting with a one-off performance in London.
- The 'Small Rooms, Big Nerves' miniature tour will kick off at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 19 January 2026, followed by dates in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.
- The announcement comes after the release of her new single, 'Mature', which is her first original solo music in ten years.
- Duff expressed her excitement to share new songs and old favourites with fans, marking her return to the stage.
- Tickets for the London show will go on general sale from Friday, 14 November.