Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty wed in star-studded ceremony
- Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and model Holly Ramsay were married at Bath Abbey on 27 December.
- The ceremony was attended by numerous celebrities, including Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham, Marcus Wareing, and Sara Davies.
- Holly Ramsay was walked down the aisle by her father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
- Her bridesmaids wore satin-look red gowns, while her mother wore a bottle-green dress.
- The couple reportedly met through Holly's sister Tilly while both participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021; their engagement was announced on 12 September 2024.