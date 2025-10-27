The Pentagon releases statement over Netflix’s ‘A House of Dynamite’
- Kathryn Bigelow's new Netflix film, "A House of Dynamite," has drawn criticism from the Pentagon over its depiction of the US missile defence system.
- The film portrays the system as having a 50-61% chance of intercepting a missile, with a character citing a $50 billion price tag.
- An internal Missile Defense Agency memo refutes this, stating real-world tests show a "100% accuracy rate" for over a decade, vastly differing from the film's fictional portrayal.
- The Pentagon confirmed it was not consulted for the film, asserting it "does not reflect the views or priorities of this administration," while Bigelow stated she sought independence but used tech advisers from the Pentagon.
- "A House of Dynamite," which depicts a nuclear attack on the US, is now available on Netflix and has garnered a 79% critics' score despite mixed viewer reviews.