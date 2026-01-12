Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Golden Globes guest sparks shock following unfiltered remarks

Watch as stars walk the Golden Globes red carpet
  • Rising star Hudson Williams, 24, attended the 2026 Golden Globes for his HBO Max series, Heated Rivalry.
  • During a red carpet interview with CBS anchor Gayle King, Williams was asked about his ideal first date.
  • He candidly responded that the perfect first date included "Good conversation, good laughing, and good F***ING".
  • His explicit comment reportedly left King surprised and garnered significant reaction online.
  • Fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed shock and amusement at his unfiltered remarks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in