Paddington star praises Guy Ritchie’s multitasking skills as director
- Hugh Bonneville praised director Guy Ritchie's unique multi-tasking ability on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show, noting his simultaneous directing and carving ham for his dog.
- Bonneville playfully avoided confirming his involvement in Ritchie's Netflix crime drama, The Gentlemen, stating he "can’t possibly talk" about it.
- The actor also reflected on the unexpected success of Downton Abbey and suggested he is too old to return for another Paddington film, unless his character is in a bath chair.
- Riz Ahmed, also a guest on the Jonathan Ross Show, discussed working with Tom Cruise on his new film, Digger, describing Cruise as a "force of nature".
- Ahmed also spoke about his contemporary London-set adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, aiming to make the classic story more accessible and relevant to a wider audience.
