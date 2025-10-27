The Hollywood couple who have made it red carpet official after a year
- Actors Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman made their first red carpet appearance as a couple on Sunday at AFI FEST in Los Angeles.
- Their public debut follows reports of a secret relationship that reportedly began a year prior.
- Jackman separated from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023, and Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October 2024.
- The couple's romance became public in January when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date.
- Speculation about their relationship first arose when they co-starred in The Music Man on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023.